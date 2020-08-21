First Alert Weather: Showers & storms possible this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Intervals of sunshine and clouds today with a chance of showers or storms this afternoon in the northern half of the area. Stronger storms heading into this evening could produce downpours and gusty winds, along with lightning. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Strong storms in the Northwoods could produce gusty winds and downpours today. (WSAW)

Strong storms on Saturday into Saturday night could affect the region. (WSAW)

Damaging winds & downpours are main threats, with isolated hail. (WSAW)

Mostly cloudy tonight with scattered showers and storms expected, especially after midnight. Lows by morning in the mid to upper 60s. More clouds than sun on Saturday with scattered showers and storms again possible. The best bet for storms will be early on in the day and then again later in the afternoon into the evening hours. Although not a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday into Saturday evening, stronger storms could produce wind gusts up to 60 mph, isolated hail up to 1″ in size, and drenching downpours. Humid with afternoon temps peaking in the upper 70s. Partly sunny Sunday with a chance of showers or a storm in the Northwoods during the afternoon. High in the low 80s.

Storms are expected on Saturday, while a chance of storms north on Sunday. (WSAW)

A fair amount of sunshine to start the new work week on Monday with highs in the mid 80s. Tuesday is partly sunny with a chance of afternoon showers or storms. High in the low to mid 80s. Rather warm on Wednesday with more sun than clouds and still humid. Daytime readings soaring into the upper 80s. A mix of sun and clouds Thursday with a risk of scattered showers and storms. High in the low to mid 80s. Partly cloudy on Friday with highs in the upper 70s.

