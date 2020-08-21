Advertisement

Explosion reported in port district of Corpus Christi, Texas

A large pipeline fire is ablaze Friday morning, according to the Nueces County Emergency Services District No. 2.(Source: Nueces County Emergency Services District No. 2./Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Firefighters in Corpus Christi, Texas, are responding to an apparent explosion in the city’s port and refinery district.

Fire Chief Robert Rocha tells KIII-TV that crews are on the scene of a fire that was reported about 8 a.m. Friday near Nueces Bay in the northern part of the city.

Flames and a large plume of black smoke were visible.

Rocha didn’t immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

FYI - there is a large pipeline fire on Navigation Dr. Please stay clear of the area.

Posted by Nueces County ESD #2 on Friday, August 21, 2020

