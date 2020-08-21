Advertisement

Deep Bench: How to fight against hair loss

Deep bench with Dr. Michelle Henry about hair loss in America.
Deep bench with Dr. Michelle Henry about hair loss in America.
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - August is national hair loss awareness month, and 52 million Americans are live with the issue. The main causes of hair loss include stress, anxiety, and feelings of uncertainty, which are at an all-time high.

Dr. Michelle Henry is a dermatologist and a Harvard trained Mohs surgeon. She explains that hair loss is a loss of identity, self-expression, and confidence. This can cause people to develop a negative self-image and remain trapped in the cycle of stress and hair loss.

Dr. Henry helps to bust hair loss myths pertaining to race and gender, styling and accessories, to genes and baldness. She also stresses the importance of physical health. Dr. Henry says that healthy hair starts from the inside out, which includes stress management and eating nutrient-rich foods to promote hair growth. Finally, Dr. Henry advises that treating your scalp with the same level of care as your skin is important for maintaining healthy-growing hair.

