Bucks beat Magic 111-96 to even series at 1-1
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ORLANDO (WSAW) -After an ugly game 1 loss, the Bucks bounced back with a dominant defensive effort to defeat the Orlando Magic 111-96 to even the series at a game apiece.
Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in 28 points and added 20 rebounds, becoming the only Buck to put up a 20-20 playoff game other than Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who did it 18 times.
Game 3 in the Orlando bubble will take place on Saturday at noon Central Time.
