Bucks beat Magic 111-96 to even series at 1-1

ORLANDO (WSAW) -After an ugly game 1 loss, the Bucks bounced back with a dominant defensive effort to defeat the Orlando Magic 111-96 to even the series at a game apiece.

Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in 28 points and added 20 rebounds, becoming the only Buck to put up a 20-20 playoff game other than Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who did it 18 times.

Game 3 in the Orlando bubble will take place on Saturday at noon Central Time.

