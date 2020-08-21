Back to school technology makes virtual transition easier

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Dr. Carley Knobloch shares some new brands that will make it easier to transition into the virtual school year.

Canon imageCLASS MF232w printer: Dr. Knobloch says that the laser printer is one of the best selling interactive printers in the country. It has an interactive touch screen, wireless connectivity, and printer 24 pages per minute. The printer is only available in black and white, which Dr. Knobloch says keeps down toner costs.

Tobi robot smart watch: The watch is meant for children four to eight and has all of the interactive features of a smart watch. There are many features that the watch includes like a pedometer, a camera, games, ad many more features.

Bus Guardian: Bus Guardian is a sign in system that gives schools the opportunity to have contact tracing and bus sanitation. Students and drivers check in when they get on and off the bus so that school districts can act fast in case of a positive COVID-19 case. Parents can also see the amount of times the buses get cleaned.

Varsity Tutor Online Classes: Varsity Tutor classes are free online, and they include hundreds of academic and enrichment subjects that are good for supplementing home learning or homeschooling. The classes are fun and engaging led by experts in the field. The topics include lessons and topics that students can participate in at home.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.