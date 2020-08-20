Advertisement

Wisconsin woman celebrates 30th birthday with hilarious photo shoot

By Tim Elliott
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin woman is feeling “re-born” after celebrating her 30th birthday with a hilarious photo shoot.

Houston Kizewski turned 30 years old on Tuesday, August 18th. To celebrate, her sister-in-law came over to her home and they conducted a newborn baby-themed photo shoot.

Kizewski is seen swaddled in a purple blanket with her eyes closed. There’s a sign next to her head that says “360 months. Enjoys carbs…hates cardio…still eats every 2 to 3 hours”

“We were laughing so hard and I didn’t think we were going to get this much attention,” said Kizewski who lives in Tigerton, Wisconsin, a small town in Shawano County. “My husband said ‘you guys are weird’ I said ‘I know we are weird but it’s funny’ and I didn’t think it would blow up this much and it’s pretty funny,”

Kizewski says the photo shoot was a light-hearted way to poke fun at newborn baby photo shoots. She says she hopes her funny help people feel a little happiness during these difficult days.

“We joked that it would be funny. I didn’t think I would get this much attention, so I hope that I keep putting smiles on people’s faces. That’s what I’m good at, I guess,” she said.

