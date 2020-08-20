Advertisement

Stevens Point police asking public to avoid 1600 block of Main St

(MGN)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area near the 1600 block of Main Street in the City of Stevens Point.

According to a press release, the police department is executing a search warrant in that area. They will release more information when the warrant in completed.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

