School resource officers excited to return to Wausau campuses

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Even though the Wausau school district is starting the year virtually, school resource officers or SRO’s will still be on campus with students who do not have online capabilities at home.

“We’ll have them in each one of our buildings, so the SRO’s are going to go around and still build relationships with those students who are there,” Wausau director of pupil services Angela Lloyd said.

In order to keep relationships with students that are learning at home, the SRO’s and other school officials will be making home visits during the year.

“That’s another way that we’ve built relationships, is by going out and connecting with those families even outside of school,” explained Wausau Police Department Lieutenant Nathan Cihlar explained. “There’s going to be many more opportunities to partner with those school social workers and those school counselors,” Lieutenant Cihlar added.

The district and the police department hope that even with virtual learning, the relationship between the officers and their community remains strong.

“Their [the officers] primary focus is on building relationships with the students and families,” Lloyd stated.

“The officers day to day job is to build relationships with students and staff. So that they are another trusted adult on that campus,” Lieutenant Cihlar explained.

