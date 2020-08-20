Advertisement

School resource officers excited to return to Wausau campuses

Officers will be in person for the students that are on campus, will also make house visits.
By Brennen Scarborough
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Even though the Wausau school district is starting the year virtually, school resource officers or SRO’s will still be on campus with students who do not have online capabilities at home.

“We’ll have them in each one of our buildings, so the SRO’s are going to go around and still build relationships with those students who are there,” Wausau director of pupil services Angela Lloyd said.

In order to keep relationships with students that are learning at home, the SRO’s and other school officials will be making home visits during the year.

“That’s another way that we’ve built relationships, is by going out and connecting with those families even outside of school,” explained Wausau Police Department Lieutenant Nathan Cihlar explained. “There’s going to be many more opportunities to partner with those school social workers and those school counselors,” Lieutenant Cihlar added.

The district and the police department hope that even with virtual learning, the relationship between the officers and their community remains strong.

“Their [the officers] primary focus is on building relationships with the students and families,” Lloyd stated.

“The officers day to day job is to build relationships with students and staff. So that they are another trusted adult on that campus,” Lieutenant Cihlar explained.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

Communities adjust after school programming for fall

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kailin Schumacher
With school right around the corner, many families are struggling to figure out what to do with their kids after school when they are at work.

Back To School

After School Programming for Fall

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Cheer Gymnasium finds success in reopening plan as schools weigh extracurricular plans

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
We're learning school districts like Wausau and Stevens Point do not yet have a plan for extracurricular activities, but some outside-of-school activities have been running all summer.

Back To School

Marshfield Clinic offers health tips for parents and students

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT
|
By Tony Langfellow
The Marshfield Clinic Health System created a back to school guide with various health tips to help parents and students get through the 2020-2021 school year, which could be more mentally and physically draining than in years past.

Latest News

Deep Bench

Back-to-school during pandemic: Young adults with sickle cell disease face unique challenges

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT
|
By Holly Chilsen
This time of year typically marks a major transition for young adults, as many prepare to return to high school, college, or leave home for the first time. For many, COVID-19 has complicated matters. It’s even more challenging for students battling sickle cell disease, that disproportionately impacts African Americans and Hispanics.

Education

Third candidate seeking Wisconsin state superintendent job

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:10 PM CDT
|
Another candidate has filed to run for Wisconsin’s schools superintendent. Former West Salem Superintendent Troy Gunderson is the third candidate who wants to become the state’s top education official.

News

D.C Everest creates plan for symptomatic kids at school

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 8:57 AM CDT
|
By Kailin Schumacher
At this time the D.C. Everest school district is looking to their parents to take precautions at home before school and decided each day if their child should be in the classroom.

Back To School

Controlling Symptoms in Schools

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 8:54 AM CDT

Back To School

D.C. Everest teachers prepare for return to school with COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT
|
By Brennen Scarborough
D.C. Everest teachers are preparing for their return to the classroom in the coming weeks.

News

Doctors urge families to keep up to date with vaccinations

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:19 AM CDT
|
By Kailin Schumacher
Pediatricians and the CDC are worried that if children continue to miss their vaccines, we could see gaps in our community immunity and outbreaks of other diseases could occur.