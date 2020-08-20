Advertisement

Richmond EMT is one of the newest American Girl Dolls

Richmond Ambulance Authority EMT April O’Quinn was one of five winners in the "Heroes with Heart" contest held by American Girl.
Richmond Ambulance Authority EMT April O’Quinn was one of five winners in the "Heroes with Heart" contest held by American Girl.(Richmond Ambulance Authority via WWBT)
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - When American Girl, the maker of American Girl Dolls, announced its “Heroes With Heart” contest to honor frontline workers, one girl knew exactly who to nominate.

April O’Quinn, an EMT with the Richmond Ambulance Authority, was nominated by her niece Lacey. Families were asked to nominate a hero who makes a difference in their lives and goes “above and beyond.”

Nominators like Lacey had to submit a photo and answer how their nominee was supporting the community by late June. Last month, O’Quinn received an exciting phone call from her niece — letting her know she was one of five heroes who won the contest.

“Lacey was on the other side screaming that we had won! I was in shock. I didn’t know what to say so instead I cried for her,” O’Quinn said. “The excitement and smiles as she opened her hero doll was all worth it.”

Grand prize winners received a custom-made American Girl doll and outfit in their hero’s likeness. Nominators also receive a $200 American Girl gift card.

“We at the Richmond Ambulance Authority are so excited for April and her niece Lacey,” said RAA CEO Chip Decker. “We’re thankful American Girl held a contest to recognize our frontline heroes and are thrilled to have one of our employees represent EMS.”

To learn more about the contest, visit americangirl.com/heroes.

Copyright 2020 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump appeals as judge OKs Manhattan DA getting tax returns

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge on Thursday cleared the way for Manhattan's top prosecutor to get President Donald Trump's tax returns, rejecting a last-ditch attempt by his lawyers to block a subpoena issued to his accounting firm.

National Politics

Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon charged in border wall scheme

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say President Donald Trump’s ex-political adviser Steve Bannon was arrested in connection with an online fundraising scheme.

National

WATCH: Waterspout spotted on South Fla. coast

Updated: moments ago
National Weather Service in Miami said it formed around 1:14 p.m. local time near Sunny Isles Beach before making landfall. No injuries were reported.

Coronavirus

New guidance: Teachers could stay in classroom if exposed to COVID-19

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
New guidance from President Donald Trump’s administration that declares teachers to be “critical infrastructure workers” could give the green light to exempting teachers from quarantine requirements after being exposed to COVID-19 and instead send them back into the classroom.

National

Record melt: Greenland lost 586 billion tons of ice in 2019

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
This year, Greenland’s summer melt has been not as severe, closer to normal for recent times.

Latest News

National Politics

Coronavirus task force report warns of Georgia expanding community spread

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
Leaked coronavirus task force report warns Georgia of need to take stronger measures.

National

Russia’s Navalny in coma, allegedly poisoned by toxic tea

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was in a coma and on a ventilator Thursday in an intensive care unit in Siberia after falling ill from suspected poisoning that his allies believe is linked to his political activity.

Back To School

Communities adjust after school programming for fall

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Kailin Schumacher
With school right around the corner, many families are struggling to figure out what to do with their kids after school when they are at work.

News

First Alert Weather: Thursday Forecast

Updated: 55 minutes ago

National

Rise in jobless claims reflects still-struggling US economy

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of laid-off workers seeking U.S. unemployment benefits rose to 1.1 million last week after two weeks of declines, evidence that many employers are still slashing jobs as the coronavirus bedevils the U.S. economy.