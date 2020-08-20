Advertisement

Jr. girl scout troop celebrates Wisconsin women’s work towards the 19th amendment

Troop 7331 in Wausau based their latest project on celebrating 100 years of the 19th amendment.
By Brennen Scarborough
Published: Aug. 19, 2020
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) -

To celebrate the 100th year of the women’s right to vote being in the constitution, The Jr. girl scouts of the Northwestern Great lakes troop 7331 studied Wisconsin women that played a crucial role in getting the amendment passed.

“We learned about Wisconsin women, and the struggle for their right to vote,” troop member Eva Rose French said.

So each troop member chose a Wisconsin woman who fought for women’s voting rights in the Badger state. With the information that they learned, they made a interactive game for people.

“It was their job to come up with some interesting facts and create questions for a Kahoot! A Kahoot! is a game that’s used a lot in school,” Troop leader Dawn DeKaiser added.

The quiz on the app can be shared with the troops families and friends. The girls hope that their newfound knowledge can share why they think that voting is important.

“It’s important that all people have the right to vote because we all should vote on what we believe in that american should be,” Eva Rose explained.

The project that the troop made can be found on the Kahoot! app, under the name “Girl Scouts 7331″.

