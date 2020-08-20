Advertisement

Gov. Tony Evers speaks of returning kindness, civility to the White House during DNC remarks

By Associated Press, Caroline Peterson and Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
WILMINGTON, Del. (WMTV/AP) -The Democrats’ historic boundary breakers are joining forces at the party’s national convention.

Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris addressed the virtual convention Wednesday night in an effort to rouse the diverse coalition Joe Biden will need to defeat President Donald Trump this fall.

Harris made a surprise, brief appearance as proceedings got under way, calling on supporters to make specific plans to vote -- and overcome obstacles including the coronavirus and postal delays. She will make history Wednesday night as she officially takes her place as Joe Biden’s running mate and becomes the first woman of color on a major party ticket.

“When we vote things change, when we vote things get better,” Harris said. “When we vote we address the need for all people to be treated with dignity and respect in our country.”

Obama, the first Black president, and Clinton, the first woman nominated for president by a major party, were also speaking later. Harris delivered remarks that served as as her introduction to millions of voters.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers also spoke Wednesday night, and said that what unites us is greater than what divides us.

“This election is about returning kindness, respect, empathy and civility back to the white house. And that is who Joe and Kamala are because they know especially during challenging times like these the problems we face can only be solved by all of us together. Holy mackeral folks—let’s get to work.”

Gov. Tony Evers

Wisconsin DNC delegate Awais Khaleel said he and Harris share an alma mater, Howard University. He said he is excited to see her on the ballot.

“She is also someone whose lived experience is one I can relate with- is the child of immigrants, child of Indian immigrants, a lawyer, myself a prosecutor, myself a Howard University alum.”

Thursday will be the final day of the DNC, where Joe Biden will officially accept the nomination.

