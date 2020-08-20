First Alert Weather: Continued warm, storms possible this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s beginning to feel more like August again across North Central Wisconsin. Granted high temperatures have been in the upper 70s to low 80s the last few days, but it hasn’t felt as humid. Changes are on the way as we roll into the weekend. Partly cloudy, warm, and a bit more humid today. There is a chance of showers or a storm in the far north late in the day into early this evening. The rest of the area will likely stay dry. Highs in the low 80s.

The Muggy Meter is back showing dew point values in the 60s for the next few days. (WSAW)

Some clouds tonight with lows in the low to mid 60s. Friday is partly sunny with a chance of showers or a storm later in the day in the north. Highs in the mid 80s. The best risk of showers and storms is on Saturday across the region. Considerable cloudiness and humid with highs on Saturday in the upper 70s. Any stronger storms on Saturday could produce gusty winds, downpours, and perhaps some hail. Rainfall at this point doesn’t appear to be too significant, with perhaps up to quarter inch in some locations, although, if there are stronger storms, the potential exists for rainfall over a half inch.

Scattered storms Friday night could be strong in the northern half of the area. (WSAW)

Most of the area could pick up as much as a quarter inch on Saturday from showers and storms, however stronger storms could produce higher rainfall totals. (WSAW)

Strong storms are possible Friday night and on Saturday in the region. (WSAW)

The showers and storms should exit the area Saturday night, leading to a dry Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Some sun on Monday and warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Partly sunny Tuesday with a chance of showers or storms later in the day, while a better opportunity for storms at night. High in the mid 80s. Partly cloudy Wednesday, storms once again possible at night. High in the mid 80s. Variably cloudy on Thursday with a chance of showers or a storm. High in the low to mid 80s.

