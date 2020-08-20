Deep Bench: Military family relief for those impacted by COVID-19

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - While Labor Day traditionally provides a day off in recognition of the American worker, this year it’s a reminder of the more than 30 million Americans out of work because of the COVID-19 health crisis.

And as many families struggle to pay rent, utilities and put food on the table, military families have been hit especially hard with the unemployment rate for military spouses at nearly 30% and more than 23,000 guardsmen currently deployed stateside, which adds additional stressors.

To provide direct assistance, including financial relief, USAA has committed $30 million to its Military Family Relief Initiative, the largest one-time philanthropic contribution in USAA’s nearly 100-year history. Two dozen military and general aid non-profit organizations will receive support, with nearly $20 million directed to military aid societies and organizations that support all five branches of the military through grants, interest-free loans and other types of support. Another $10 million will be provided to organizations that offer career support; childcare and educational services for military children; and programs that support caregivers, families of the fallen, and wounded, ill and injured military personnel.

A few of the more than two dozen organizations receiving a financial commitment from this initiative include:

American Red Cross

Army Emergency Relief

Air Force Aid Society

Blue Star Families

Bunker Labs

Coast Guard Mutual Assistance

Elizabeth Dole Foundation

Hiring Our Heroes

Institute for Veterans and Military Families

Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society

Service members currently serving can access that aid by visiting usaa.com/coronavirus

From there, members will be directed to the individual relief agency site where they’ll apply for 0% interest loans or grants.

