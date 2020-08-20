Advertisement

Deep Bench: Military family relief for those impacted by COVID-19

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - While Labor Day traditionally provides a day off in recognition of the American worker, this year it’s a reminder of the more than 30 million Americans out of work because of the COVID-19 health crisis.

And as many families struggle to pay rent, utilities and put food on the table, military families have been hit especially hard with the unemployment rate for military spouses at nearly 30% and more than 23,000 guardsmen currently deployed stateside, which adds additional stressors.

To provide direct assistance, including financial relief, USAA has committed $30 million to its Military Family Relief Initiative, the largest one-time philanthropic contribution in USAA’s nearly 100-year history. Two dozen military and general aid non-profit organizations will receive support, with nearly $20 million directed to military aid societies and organizations that support all five branches of the military through grants, interest-free loans and other types of support. Another $10 million will be provided to organizations that offer career support; childcare and educational services for military children; and programs that support caregivers, families of the fallen, and wounded, ill and injured military personnel.

A few of the more than two dozen organizations receiving a financial commitment from this initiative include:

  • American Red Cross
  • Army Emergency Relief
  • Air Force Aid Society
  • Blue Star Families
  • Bunker Labs
  • Coast Guard Mutual Assistance
  • Elizabeth Dole Foundation
  • Hiring Our Heroes
  • Institute for Veterans and Military Families
  • Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society

Service members currently serving can access that aid by visiting usaa.com/coronavirus

From there, members will be directed to the individual relief agency site where they’ll apply for 0% interest loans or grants.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New military relief initiative

Updated: 44 minutes ago

News

The role of a school resource officer

Updated: 50 minutes ago

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Continued warm, storms possible this weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
A good day to spend at the pool with a fair amount of sun. A chance of showers or storms late north.

News

Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 740 new cases, 7 deaths; recovery rate over 86%

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
It was the fifth straight day with fewer than 10,000 test results, which hasn't happened since May 27

Latest News

News

Wisconsin unemployment rate drops, still double last year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin’s unemployment rate dropped from 8.6% in June to 7% in July, far below the national rate as the state and country continue to reel from massive job losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Stevens Point police asking public to avoid 1600 block of Main St

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
The Stevens Point Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area near the 1600 block of Main Street in the City of Stevens Point.

News

First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Pelosi tells fellow Democrats ‘it’s all riding on Wisconsin’

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former Attorney General Eric Holder delivered a stark reminder to Wisconsin Democrats on Thursday about the importance the battleground state plays in the presidential election less than 11 weeks away.

Back To School

Communities adjust after school programming for fall

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kailin Schumacher
With school right around the corner, many families are struggling to figure out what to do with their kids after school when they are at work.

News

First Alert Weather: Thursday Forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago