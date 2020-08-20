Advertisement

Communities adjust after school programming for fall

Bigger programs at the YMCA and Boys and Girls Club have confirmed programming for the fall.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

With school right around the corner, many families are struggling to figure out what to do with their kids after school when they are at work.

Thankfully the bigger programs at the YMCA and Boys and Girls Club have confirmed programming for the fall.

In Portage County and B&G Club, like the summer, will be open five days a week for children to run, play, and get help with homework. While the center usually works with 150 kids per location, this year only 50 kids will be allowed in at once. Kids will also be kept in cohorts of 10 and scattered throughout the center.

“It’s so important for kids to have that social time and continues enrichment that we offer. Not to offer the academic support that we think we can provide and most importantly some fun. You know kids need fun,” Kevin Quevillon the Executive Director for the Boys and Girls Club of Portage County said.

To keep numbers even lower, all teen programs will take place at junior high schools.

While students in Portage County will transition between in-person and virtual learning, Wednesdays will be virtual for mostly all students. For that reason, the B&G’s club will solely be educational days for those that need a place to be and learn.

The Wisconsin Rapids school district said at this time they are still trying to figure out what after school will look like for students, but they are hoping that as the school year continues face-to-face club meetings will be able to occur.

The YMCA in Wausau also released their plans for after school programming this month. Come fall the center will be offering Programming for school-aged children, housing them from 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. during the school day to help them with their virtual work.

You can read a full story on the YMCA programming here.

