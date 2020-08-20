Cheer Gymnasium finds success in reopening plan as schools weigh extracurricular plans

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We're learning school districts like Wausau and Stevens Point do not yet have a plan for extracurricular activities, but some outside-of-school activities have been running all summer.

Cheer teams at Northern Extreme Athletics were having a pretty normal practice on Wednesday night. They took a phased approach to reopening, making sure parents were on board with each phase before safely moving forward.

"We didn't just jump right into like the deep end," said Tara Stich, owner of Northern Extreme Athletics.

It started with virtual classes, moved to one on one and slowly opened again. They require masks, don’t share towels and take athletes’ temperatures at the door.

"We spray the floors, we spray the air, so it's a lot, it's continual cleaning, there's so much that goes into making this work behind the scenes," she said.

Stich acknowledged that it may be more difficult to open a school where there is a lot more interaction, but says she found that keeping everyone committed to her plan has helped. Stich says she was only able to reopen to practices like the ones on Wednesday night because parents trusted her plan. She’s also reached out to parents in the medical field to offer insight on her protocols.

“Agree or disagree with what’s going on, they know that our first priority is keeping kids safe, and they’ve all accepted that things have changed and that we have to do these extra things,” Stich said. “They’re willing to just like work with me and let me walk through this process and knowing that it’s fluid and that things can change, we might have to dial things back.”

Amy Koelemay is one of the parents who has placed her trust in Stich. Two of her kids cheer at Northern Extreme, and she

"If we're not compliant, she's not going to have a program. So in order for our kids to have this outlet, we have to make sure we're doing our part in making sure that they're wearing their masks and staying healthy outside the gym," she said.

And having this outlet means a lot to the athletes here.

"You get a break from real life basically when you're here cause you can just have fun with your friends and do what you love," said Olivia Mendyke, an incoming senior in high school who cheers there.

Being able to have practice is helping athletes who may only be headed back to school part time, or not at all, this fall.

“To have that normalcy when everything else is a toss up as to whether or not it continues will definitely be needed,” Koelemay said.

They're now entering virtual tournaments this fall to be ready for anything during their season, which starts in December.

"We want to make sure that we've safeguarded to make sure we do well, and how to walk through a virtual tournament if we have to do that," said Stich.

Despite the uncertainty of COVID-19, she says she’s had more interest in their cheer teams recently. But they’ve decided to put families on a waiting list and keep class size down, instead of overwhelming the system they’ve carefully created.

