Advertisement

President Trump calls for boycott of Goodyear after company calls ‘MAGA’ attire ‘unacceptable’

President Trump tweeted don't buy Goodyear Tires.
President Trump tweeted don't buy Goodyear Tires.(Twitter | WIBW)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - President Donald Trump says not to buy Goodyear Tires after a slide showing a ban on MAGA apparel was leaked from a company diversity training.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday urging his followers to not buy Goodyear Tires due to a ban on his Make America Great Again apparel inside their factories.

The President’s tweet comes after 13 NEWS reported that MAGA attire is not acceptable as part of their new zero-tolerance policy.

An employee at Goodyear told 13 NEWS the new policy is discriminatory because Black Lives Matters and LGBTQ is allowed, but Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, and MAGA attire were not.

“We do allow our associates to express their support on racial injustice and other equity issues but ask that they refrain from workplace expressions, verbal or otherwise, in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party as well as other similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of equity issues,” said Melissa Monaco, spokesperson for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company.

“Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES - They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less!” President Trump said in the tweet.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

D.C Everest creates plan for symptomatic kids at school

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kailin Schumacher
At this time the D.C. Everest school district is looking to their parents to take precautions at home before school and decided each day if their child should be in the classroom.

News

Elections panel staff: Keep Kanye West off Wisconsin ballot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Staff for the Wisconsin Elections Commission recommended Tuesday that rapper Kanye West be kept off the battleground state’s presidential ballot in November because he missed a deadline to submit nomination papers.

News

Pence visits Wisconsin, attempts to counter DNC coverage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Vice President Mike Pence will visit Wisconsin Wednesday as the White House attempts to counter the headlines from the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.

News

First Alert Weather: Slight chances for showers return Wednesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Chad Franzen
Clouds will be building throughout the day with a few light showers possible across the Northern part of the area today and tonight.

Shower chances Wednesday night into Thursday morning

Updated: 6 hours ago

Latest News

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

VOD Recordings

First Alert Weather Weather - Wednesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
Suntabulous Wednesday morning to continue.

News

Preparing teachers for the new year

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

The Latest: Democrats formally nominate Biden for president

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
The Democratic Party has formally made Joe Biden its presidential nominee, a position he has sought for more than 30 years and through three White House bids.

News

Center in Marshfield teaching about environment, outer space

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
The Discovery Education Station is a center where people of all ages can stop in and get lost in learning about our own planet and others and the business means more than just going to work for Owner Linda Roehrborn.

News

DNC Day 2: Wisconsin Democrats, Republicans discuss plans to address issues in rural Wisconsin

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
The theme of day two of the Democratic National Convention is how Joe Biden will unite Americans struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.