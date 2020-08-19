Advertisement

Third candidate seeking Wisconsin state superintendent job

Wisconsin Dept. of Public Instruction
Wisconsin Dept. of Public Instruction(weau)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Another candidate has filed to run for Wisconsin’s schools superintendent. Former West Salem Superintendent Troy Gunderson is the third candidate who wants to become the state’s top education official.

Gunderson recently retired after spending 25 years working for the West Salem School District near La Crosse.

The state Department of Public Instruction’s assistant superintendent, Sheila Briggs, is also running, as is Jill Underly, superintendent for the rural Pecatonica Area School District.

Wisconsin’s current superintendent, Carolyn Stanford Taylor, is not seeking election. Her term ends in July 2021.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers appointed Stanford Taylor, the first Black state superintendent, to the position in January 2019 to finish out the four-year term Evers won in 2017 but left when he was sworn in as governor.

Briggs, Gunderson and Underly have all donated to Democratic candidates and campaigns, and have donated to Evers’ campaigns for state superintendent and governor, according to the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign donation database, The Journal Times reported.

The election for state superintendent is April 6. If more than two candidates collect enough signatures to be on the ballot, a primary will be held Feb. 16.

