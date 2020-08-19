RISE UP mural installation begins

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Downtown Wausau will be a little brighter after the completion of a new mural.

RISE UP Central Wisconsin, a community-based art group, began the final installation of their latest mural project on the Frontier building in Wausau this week. The group partnered with Lakeside Recovery nearly 3 years ago to create a project that would inspire those in addiction recovery. RISE UP hosted community paint days to make the mural’s design come to life.

“This really truly describes what recovery is from anything. It can be recovery from a disease, it can be recovery from depression, it can be recovery from this pandemic. Really, anyone is in recovery- and it takes a whole community to bring us up, together.” says Christy Keele, a member of RISE UP.

The mural is called “Now I see in color.” The installation is expected to be complete in the next week or two.

