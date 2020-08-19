Advertisement

Pet Project: Meet Lizzo

By WSAW Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Lizzo is a 4-month-old kitten who arrived at the Humane Society of Marathon County with a broken pelvis. After weeks of bed rest she has healed and is ready for her forever home.

She is playful and active and will need to maintain a healthy weight. For more information on Lizzo, or any other animal available at the humane society, visit their website www.catsndogs.org, or call 715-845-2810 to schedule an appointment.

