Pence visits Wisconsin, wonders where Biden is

DARIEN, Wis. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence poked fun at Democrats on Wednesday for canceling their in-person national convention in Milwaukee in favor of a virtual gathering due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I did hear the Democrats were supposed to have their national convention in Wisconsin, but they couldn’t make it,” Pence said during a visit to metal fabricator Tankcraft Corporation in Darien, about an hour southwest of Milwaukee. “That’s really nothing new. I heard on the way here that Joe Biden hasn’t been to Wisconsin in 659 days.”

Biden’s last in-person campaign stop in Wisconsin was on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus on Oct. 30, 2018, in the waning days of the midterm election. He has hosted virtual events and was supposed to accept the presidential nomination at the convention on Thursday, but due to COVID-19 will instead deliver his speech from his home in Delaware.

Pence made his fifth visit to Wisconsin this year on Wednesday. It came after President Donald Trump held a rally in Oshkosh on Monday.

“Get used to seeing us, because President Donald Trump and I are going to be back to Wisconsin again and again and again to earn four more years in the White House.,” Pence said.

Trump won Wisconsin by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016.

