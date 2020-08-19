Advertisement

Pence visits Wisconsin, attempts to counter DNC coverage

Vice President Pence will be making a campaign stop in Wisconsin Wednesday(CNN)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence will visit Wisconsin Wednesday as the White House attempts to counter the headlines from the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.

Pence is due to arrive at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport in Janesville, with Air Force II touching down about 11 a.m. He’s scheduled to make remarks at an event in Darien.

In an interview with WLUK-TV Tuesday ahead of his visit, Pence said he tuned in to watch the DNC Monday.

“Caught a little bit of it last night,” Pence said.

Pence’s takeaway from the DNC was the contrast it offered to the Trump-Pence ticket.

“Watching the Democrat National Convention confirms to me what the president and I have said all along, and that’s Joe Biden and Democratic party have been overtaken by the radical left,” the vice president said.

Pence’s visit to Wisconsin follows President Donald Trump’s campaign stop in Oshkosh two days earlier.

Marking Trump’s heaviest week of political travel since the coronavirus put a stop to his campaign schedule, the president has sharply criticized Joe Biden’s economic policies in the Upper Midwest battleground states.

Trump is also scheduled to travel to Pennsylvania, the state of Biden’s birth, on Thursday, ahead of the Democrat’s acceptance speech.

