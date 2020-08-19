Advertisement

Netflix testing out ‘Shuffle Play’ feature to help indecisive viewers

Like the automatically curated list of so-called "For You" titles, “Shuffle Play” picks content based on your viewing history or playlists.
Like the automatically curated list of so-called "For You" titles, “Shuffle Play” picks content based on your viewing history or playlists.(CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Help is here for those who have trouble picking what to watch on Netflix.

You can now let Netflix stream titles to you at random with the new “Shuffle Play” feature the company is testing.

Like the automatically curated “For You” list of titles, “Shuffle Play” picks content based on your viewing history or playlists. The new feature then goes a step further and plays the selection.

If you don't like what you see, you can skip ahead to the next title.

The streaming service built the feature for indecisive viewers who don't quite know what they want to watch.

Right now, “Shuffle Play” is available worldwide to a portion of Netflix users on connected TV devices like smart TVs and Roku

The company will use the results of the test to build a permanent “Shuffle Play” feature.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

San Francisco blanketed in smoke as California fires rage

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Thousands of people were under orders to evacuate in regions surrounding the San Francisco Bay Area Wednesday as nearly 40 wildfires blazed across the state amid a blistering heat wave now in its second week.

National

President Trump calls for boycott of Goodyear after company calls ‘MAGA’ attire ‘unacceptable’

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
President Donald Trump says not to buy Goodyear Tires because due to a ban on MAGA apparel.

National

Firefighters battling large blaze at Dallas-area factory

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A large fire is burning at a Texas factory where trash bags and other plastics are produced.

National

‘Tiger King’ zoo closes to public after USDA suspends its license

Updated: 31 minutes ago
The zoo from the “Tiger King” Netflix documentary series announced it's closing to the public after its federal animal exhibition license was suspended.

Latest News

National

Apple becomes first $2 trillion company in US

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Apple shares have gained nearly 60% this year as the company overcame the shutdown of factories in China that produce the iPhone and the closure of its retail sales amid the coronavirus pandemic.

National

Portland protesters set fire to county government building

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Protesters in Portland broke out the windows of a county government building, sprayed lighter fluid inside and set a fire in a demonstration that started Tuesday night and ended Wednesday morning with clashes with police, officials said.

National Politics

A US WeChat ban could hurt many in America, not just China

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
For people in the U.S., WeChat has less functionality than it does in China. But it’s what connects immigrants and students from China to their pasts and to each other.

News

D.C Everest creates plan for symptomatic kids at school

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kailin Schumacher
At this time the D.C. Everest school district is looking to their parents to take precautions at home before school and decided each day if their child should be in the classroom.

News

Elections panel staff: Keep Kanye West off Wisconsin ballot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Staff for the Wisconsin Elections Commission recommended Tuesday that rapper Kanye West be kept off the battleground state’s presidential ballot in November because he missed a deadline to submit nomination papers.

National

Sweetie Pie’s owner charged with conspiracy in alleged murder-for-hire plot in the death of his nephew

Updated: 2 hours ago
James Timothy Norman, owner of Sweetie Pie’s restaurant, has been arrested on federal charges and is currently being held in the Madison County Detention Center.