Marshfield Clinic offers health tips for parents and students

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The first day of school for many school districts is less than two weeks away.

A new year typically means excitement, but this year doctors worry the impact of the pandemic may have families with a lot of questions about your children staying safe while going back to school.

The Marshfield Clinic Health System created a back-to-school guide with various health tips to help parents and students get through the 2020-2021 school year, which could be more mentally and physically draining than in years past.

"I think that a lot of parents and kids and certainly the children as well maybe more anxious because of this," Marshfield Clinic Health System Pediatrician and Pediatric Service Line Medical Director Dr. Edna DeVries said.

The back-to-school tip sheet for parents allows them to get professional advice for the out of the ordinary school year. She said a lot of anxiety people are having has to do with the uncertainty of the Coronavirus.

"I think it is important for parents to kind of listen to their children, listen to their children's anxieties, and try to address the questions or concerns they might have," DeVries said.

She said kids going to school physically need to wear a mask, wash their hands frequently, understand social distancing, and even bring a personal water bottle to prevent using the public water fountain.

“We want to make sure that we’re not spreading the infection,” DeVries said. “We want to see that the infection rates really go away and so it’s important that we do follow the social distancing and good hygiene practices.”

For kids learning at home, having a daily schedule is important to keep children focused and prepared each day.

"Kids really thrive on routine. That definitely will help them emotionally," she said.

She also said eating healthy meals during the day along with nutritious snacks and taking frequent breaks from the computer for some exercise are key to staying motivated and focused.

"It's important that they do have regular breaks for physical activity, both to get their energy out so they can concentrate on their schoolwork but also for their physical health," DeVries said.

Parents are also encouraged to allow their kids to take part in social interactions with their friends whether it’s over the phone, virtually, or in-person while following safe, social distancing precautions, DeVries said.

In effect, students will still be able to build their social skills even if they aren’t physically in school.

DeVries also said it’s important for kids to go in for their routine immunizations to prevent other illnesses such as the common flu.

