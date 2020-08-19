Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Slight chances for showers return Wednesday

Temps to remain above average throughout the weekend
By Chad Franzen
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

A weak weather disturbance will push into western and central Wisconsin this morning and afternoon, which may just have enough energy to trigger some light showers throughout the morning and afternoon. Best chances for these light showers will remain in the western half of the Badger State, with most rainfall amounts remaining under .10″ and shift into the northern part of our area overnight with a few more light showers and sprinkles.

Caption

While there will be some clouds across the area Thursday morning, more sunshine will take over for the day as temps climb for the end of the week.

The next (best) chance we have for some needed rainfall, will arrive Saturday in the form of showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon. At this time, these storms look to remain more of the “garden variety” type of storms, with small hail, gusty winds up to 35 mph and brief downpours. While we are not anticipating a First Alert Weather Day at this time, due to the threat of lightning, please make sure you have a safe place to duck into when those storms approach Saturday.

While temps will steady out early next week, the long-term outlook for the end of August points to cooler than normal conditions returning to the Badger State.

