DHS says it’s too early to determine if mask mandate is effective, discusses school expectations

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - During Wednesday’s Department of Health Services COVID-19 press briefing, health officials explained it’s too early to tell whether the mask mandate, which took effect August 1, has had a positive impact on the number of cases reported in Wisconsin.

“We haven’t established a threshold,” explained Stephanie Smiley, interim administrator for the Division of Public Health. “So far, if you look at our curve, we are seeing some decreasing activity, but it is probably a little too soon to say, with any certainty, what effect the mandate has had so far.”

Smiley and Traci DeSalvo, acting director for the Bureau of Communicable Diseases, both stressed the importance of wearing a cloth face covering as well as maintaining social distancing, saying that Wisconsin has shows a lot of community spread with contact tracing indicating that those testing positive for the virus have attended a gathering of some kind.

The DHS announced a new decision tool available to those who are trying to determine whether or not it would be safe to attend a certain event.

“We know people are making decisions to see friends and family, and we want you to make the safest decisions possible,” Smiley said. “The safest decision really is the decision to stay home when possible. However, we know that many Wisconsinites do not have a choice whether or not they can stay home.”

The tool is meant to help make decisions on social activities, which Smiley described as “things you want to do outside of your house that are not essential.”

“The tool is designed to walk you through questions to consider as you make decisions regarding what activities to engage in and how to make the safest choices possible for yourself, the people you come in direct contact with and others in your community who could also be impacted,” Smiley continued. “Are you or is someone you live with at high risk for severe infection or becoming hospitalized for COVID-19? Will the activity take place indoors or outdoors? Will you have to share anything; food, tools, with other people? How many people will you interact with? What level of COVID-19 activity is there in your community?”

Officials also discussed the expectations for the upcoming school year, announcing guidelines for school outbreaks to help district officials and health departments respond to positive cases identified among students and staff.

“We know this is going to be a school year like no other and that the COVID-19 pandemic poses significant and unique challenges when it comes to the education of Wisconsin’s school children,” said DeSalvo. “With the disease activity that we are seeing, the reality is that we will see outbreaks in schools once the school year starts. That’s why this guidance is so important, and it’s also why continued collaboration between our school districts and health departments is integral to our guidelines.”

The new guidelines released cover preventative measures, steps districts can take to identify cases and close contacts, as well as considerations for contact tracing and isolation and quarantine practice for students and staff.

