D.C. Everest teachers prepare for return to school with COVID-19 pandemic

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) -D.C. Everest teachers are preparing for their return to the classroom in the coming weeks. But under the current circumstances with COVID-19, perpetration may look different this year. For the D.C. Everest School district, they based their preparation on the goals they had for their students.

“We thought really hard what is the learning outcome? Now, what is the technology tools, what are the curricular resources that get us there?” D.C. Everest’s director of curriculum literacy and assessment Dr. Kelly Thompson asked.

Teachers went through training on all types of technology and programs. The district also hopes to help teach the parent how to use the programs as too.

“Tools for teaching with their Ipads, tools for teaching with their Macbook. So we’re really trying to be as proactive as we can, to provide not only our teachers with the tools and the training they need, but again parents and students as well,” Dr. Thompson said.

D.C. Everest can average a one to one ratio for students to a learning device. Which gives multiple options for teachers to reach the learning outcome. The teachers also receive training for fully virtual learning. Making sure to keep a healthy student-teacher relationship.

“Students have personalized learning plans, if they’re not making progress you’re stepping in and finding out what supports they might need. They’re still our students it’s just a different learning format,” Dr. Thompson explained.

Dr.Thompson said that some members of the school district worked 50-hour work weeks to get the training and curriculum set up for this year. Now, they are excited to see the fruits of their labor.

“We’re really excited about the work our teams have put together, and we’re super excited to get started this fall,” Dr. Thompson said.

