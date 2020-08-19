Advertisement

D.C Everest creates plan for symptomatic kids at school

At this time the D.C. Everest school district is looking to their parents to take precautions at home before school and decided each day if their child should be in the classroom.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

With the school year right around the corner, many school districts are putting together a plan as to what to do if a child with symptoms walks through the door.

Because the school district serves over 6,000 kids each day, they are making the checking process a community-wide movement, so that each child can get an in-depth inspection and keep potentially infected kids away from others.

While the school is excited to have kids back in school, they hope parents will take precautions seriously, and not send sick kids their way.

“We are so excited to have our students back in the schools with us, but with that comes a lot of responsibility. There is certainly responsibility on our part but responsibility for our students and our families as well to really realize that we are in the middle of a pandemic. And when you’re in a pandemic the decision making on sending your child to school is different.”

For those who are symptomatic at school, a second nursing room has been set up to keep the regular office still available for medications and diabetic needs.

Symptomatic children will work with the health department right away for further inspection and contact tracing.

For those that choose to stay home the school is asking when you call your child in sick you elaborate on their symptoms, so they can keep an eye out, or conduct contact tracing around the school if need be.

