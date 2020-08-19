Advertisement

COVID-19 decision making tool meant to help Wisconsinites keep each other safe

By Desiree Fischer
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has launched a new COVID-19 individual decision tool in an effort to help Wisconsinites make safer choices.

“The safest choices are to stay home and wear a face covering when you are out,” said Governor Tony Evers. “At the same time, we know from the data that people are choosing to participate in activities that put themselves and others at risk, and we hope this tool will assist people in making safe choices. I understand the pull to see family and do the activities we love to do, but we also need to protect ourselves and each other as much as possible.”

The goal of the Decision Tool for Individuals and Families is to help people assess risk and determine the best course of action to keep themselves safe. DHS urges residents to consider how individual actions like the decision to attend a gathering may contribute to community spread.

“This tool is meant to empower people to choose safer activities whenever possible,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “All activities involve some level of risk, and depending on the individual participating and the community where the activity is located, that risk is evolving and multi-dimensional. This tool gives people additional questions to consider when making decisions about which activities to participate in.”

