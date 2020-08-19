Center in Marshfield teaching about environment, outer space

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Setting aside a dream to help care for others can be hard, but the closing of a door for one Marshfield woman is leading to new opportunities for her and others.

The Discovery Education Station is a center where people of all ages can stop in and get lost in learning about our own planet and others and the business means more than just going to work for Owner Linda Roehrborn.

"This is something that I've wanted to do all my life is have all the things that I love and am passionate about sharing with other people, all in one place," she said.

For Roehrborn, teaching lessons about the environment and outer space is not about making money.

"I really want people to enjoy it, that's my main focus," Roehrborn said. "There's nothing like it within at least a 100 mile radius."

Which is why in June she opened Discovery Education Station in downtown Marshfield, to let kids and adults come in and learn something you won’t find anywhere else. This includes outer space, the earth’s environment, oceanography, wildlife, and much more.

"We're kind of like an animal sanctuary, slash museum, slash education center all rolled into one," she said.

Anyone can sign up for classes at her center which range in affordable costs and some courses are even donation based.

Roehrborn is a native of Marshfield, but she moved away for 25 years to various parts of the United States including Florida, where she worked at the Kennedy space center as an educator.

She then moved back to Marshfield in 2018 when her mom became sick with farmers lung disease.

"As anyone who's taken care of their parent knows, it's hard, I mean you love them but it takes a lot of patience, more patience than I've ever had to use before," she said.

However, with the help of the business she created, that patience is eased when she goes to work.

"This is my happy place and I need to be here," Roehrborn said.

While she’s taking care of her parents, Roehrborn said she’s here to stay, and although she loves what she teaches her overall goal is a little bigger.

"My dream was always to be an astronaut so I've never let go of that dream, I mean I'll pursue it as far and long as I can," she said.

Discovery Education Station is always looking for more volunteer educators at the center and information can be found on their website.

