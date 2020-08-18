Wisconsin sees record breaking home sales in July, especially in north and central regions

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Realtors Association (WRA) released its July sales report Monday, finding existing home sales broke a record for the month with 9,649 homes sold around the state, up 7.6% from the same time last year. The north and central regions were especially lucrative as the pandemic changes the needs of homeowners.

It has remained a seller’s market, but as people continue to work from home WRA found people are looking for homes in more rural areas like north-central Wisconsin, which is driving sale prices up.

“If you have good broadband and you’re in the rural market outside of city limits, you are definitely a hot seller. No doubt about it,” Lora Bladow, a RE/MAX Excel sales associate said.

It is one of a few must-haves buyers are looking for that have changed since the pandemic hit. A short commute is not as big of a selling point, now it is what the home can offer for work, school, and recreation fulltime. Bladow said that means more bedrooms that can be converted to office spaces, getting people off of the kitchen table; big outdoor spaces that either can be added to or offer enough room for distanced socializing; and as previously mentioned, strong internet access.

“That has been a very tricky piece of criteria in a lot of the more rural settings,” she admitted. “On the outskirts of the Wausau market heading north, there’s (sic) definitely some very big pockets of areas where we start to see high-speed internet not quite be as adequate as the employer requires.”

However, people are finding a way to make it work. The WRA July report found the northern and central regions of the state saw the number of sales and the amount people are willing to pay for homes increased by double-digit percentages from the same time last year. The central region, which includes Adams, Clark, Juneau, Marathon, Marquette, Portage, Waushara, and Wood counties had a median price of 151,100 in July of 2019, which increased by 11.6% to 168,675 for 2020. The number of homes sold also increased by 11.1% from 619 in 2019 to 688 in 2020. The northern region, which includes 18 counties, saw a 14.2% increase in the median price of a home from 165,000 to 188,358 and an 18.6% increase in the number of homes sold from 913 to 1,083.

Bladow said the pandemic impact, like job layoffs, did not have a great effect on whether people would continue to plan to buy or sell. She credits the types of industries that support families in the area, largely manufacturing which have kept people employed throughout the pandemic more than other industries, as well as the ability of many fields to work remotely from home.

“There were some definite decreases in hours worked and that definitely did affect some people’s incomes, but not enough to necessarily see and interruption in our market,” she said.

Then, add in record-low mortgage rates that wend down to 2.88% for a 30-year fixed loan last week. It has kept loan specialists like Amber Gober at Peoples State Bank busy, but she is uncertain as to how long those rates will remain low.

“Truly hard to say, but as long as the rates remain low, we’re going to stay busy,” she said.

correction: In the broadcast version of this story, it was reported that it continues to be a buyer's market for home sales, however, it has been a seller's market consistently for the past three years. This has been corrected for the web.

