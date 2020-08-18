Advertisement

Wisconsin removed from Chicago’s quarantine list

Wisconsin actually fell below the limit last week, but city health officials waited a week before removing the state.
Chicago skyline
Chicago skyline
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s presence on Chicago’s list of states covered by its quarantine order didn’t last much longer than the length of time visitors from the Badger State were required to isolate themselves when they arrived in the Windy City.

On Tuesday, Wisconsin was removed from the list of states affected by the city’s travel order. The state was added three weeks ago, on July 28, when its 7-day rolling average of new cases per day fell under 15 positive tests per 100,000 residents. Currently, Chicago’s quarantine list shows Wisconsin in the 10-15 cases per day range.

Wisconsin actually fell below the limit last week, but city health officials waited a week, as per its policy, before removing the state.

Under the order, travelers coming from states with high rates of COVID-19 transmission or residents returning from those states must self-quarantine for two weeks - or their entire stay in the city, whichever is less. There are some exceptions, for example, for people who are heading to O’Hare or Midway airports. Click here for the full Emergency Travel Order, including exceptions.

According to the city website, officials assess the case rate for all states on Tuesdays and make their determination of which states will be covered by the order. That list then goes into effect that Friday.

The states of Iowa and Kansas were re-added to the list, which goes into effect on Friday. Arizona and North Carolina have fallen under the cap this week and could be removed next week.

The other states affected by the quarantine order are: Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Nevada, Puerto Rico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Tennessee.

