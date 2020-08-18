Sheriff’s Department investigating church burglary in Waushara County

TOWN OF MARION, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waushara County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a church burglary in the Town of Marion.

Authorities were notified of a burglary at the Waushara Community Church early Tuesday morning. The suspect entered the building and caused approximately $50,000 in damage and stole an undetermined amount of money.

The suspect is described as a male, unknown race, between 20 and 30 years old with glasses and facial hair. He was wearing a white hooded zip-up Jordan brand jacket, gray Under Armour sweatpants and black Nike athletic shoes. The suspect was driving a 4 door sedan with front end damage.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to contact the Waushara County Crimestoppers at 1-800-800-5219.

