Advertisement

Rapids native, Dolphins linebacker Vince Biegel tears Achilles

The Rapids native was expected to compete for a starting job this season.
The Rapids native was expected to compete for a starting job this season.(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Rapids native and current Dolphins linebacker Vince Biegel tore his Achilles in practice on Tuesday, according to multiple sources. He is expected to miss the 2020 season.

Biegel was injured and immediately went down. He was carted off the field and look emotional.

The 4th-year NFL linebacker played football at the University of Wisconsin after graduating from Wisconsin Rapids High School in 2011 as the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Defensive Player of the Year. Drafted by the Packers in the 4th round of 2017 NFL draft, he played for the Saints before being traded to the Dolphins.

He was expected to compete for a starting linebacker job after leading the Dolphins with 13 quarterback hits and two and a half sacks in 15 games last season.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Vucevic, Magic upset top-seeded Bucks in NBA playoff opener

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Nikola Vucevic scored a playoff career-high 35 points and had 14 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic stunned the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks 122-110 on Tuesday in the playoff opener of the NBA’s pandemic-altered season.

Sports

Low-risk high school sports return to practice field

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Matt Infield
For many high school athletes across the area, today was probably close to Christmas, as low risk sports were allowed to practice.

National

Stalker planned to take WWE star hostage, police say

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:10 AM CDT
Officials said a man allegedly stalked a WWE wrestler for years before traveling to her home on Sunday with plans to hold her hostage.

Sports

Arcia, Hiura power Brewers over Cubs 6-5

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 11:05 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Keston Hiura and Orlando Arcia homered, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 6-5 on Sunday for their third straight win against the NL Central leaders.

Latest News

News

Rafters baseball triathlon offers play time some kids lost this summer

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT
|
By Stella Porter
The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters hosted a kids' baseball triathlon Sunday morning. People there say the event isn't just helping kids' physical health.

Sports

Garcia doubles in 10th, Brewers hand Cubs 1st 2-game skid

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Avisail Garcia doubled home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cubs 6-5 Saturday, handing Chicago its first two-game losing streak this season.

Sports

REPORT: Packers ink Kenny Clark to massive extension

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT
|
By Matt Infield
One of the cornerstones of the Packers' defense is locked up through 2024.

News

WIAA approves fall sports seasons, will also offer alternate fall schedule

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:25 AM CDT
|
By Brennen Scarborough
The WIAA Board of Control voted to unanimously on Friday to approve an alternate fall schedule for the 2020-2021 sports season. The schedule will allow schools that are able to hold competitions this fall, to have a season.

Mlb

Darvish takes no-hitter into 7th, Cubs beat Brewers 4-2

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:04 PM CDT
|
Yu Darvish took a no-hitter into the seventh inning in his third straight dominant start, and the major league-leading Chicago Cubs defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Thursday night.

Nba

Grizzlies roll past Bucks 119-106, reach West play-in round

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:40 PM CDT
|
With their season on the line, Jonas Valanciunas and Ja Morant teamed up to make history and keep the Memphis Grizzlies’ playoff hopes alive.