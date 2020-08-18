Rapids native, Dolphins linebacker Vince Biegel tears Achilles

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Rapids native and current Dolphins linebacker Vince Biegel tore his Achilles in practice on Tuesday, according to multiple sources. He is expected to miss the 2020 season.

Biegel was injured and immediately went down. He was carted off the field and look emotional.

The 4th-year NFL linebacker played football at the University of Wisconsin after graduating from Wisconsin Rapids High School in 2011 as the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Defensive Player of the Year. Drafted by the Packers in the 4th round of 2017 NFL draft, he played for the Saints before being traded to the Dolphins.

He was expected to compete for a starting linebacker job after leading the Dolphins with 13 quarterback hits and two and a half sacks in 15 games last season.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.