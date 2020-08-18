Advertisement

One-on-one with Sheryl Crow: Her message about breast cancer screenings

Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Slowly but surely, many facilities are opening their doors again following months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many women are heading back to some routine appointments they missed - luxuries, such as getting their hair and nails done - to necessities, including annual physicals and dental cleanings, to name a few. Grammy Award-Winning Artist and breast cancer survivor Sheryl Crow is encouraging women to prioritize their critical health screenings, schedule their annual mammograms and tell the women they love to do the same. When it comes to the pandemic, so many of us have longed for a sense of control. Now it’s our duty to prioritize the aspects of our health we can control – like rescheduling our annual mammograms. On Tuesday, Sheryl, along with Dr. DaCarla Albright, a leading OB/GYN, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4, to remind women that despite the current COVID-19 pandemic, breast cancer screenings are still vitally important.

They also let women know that by visiting www.backtoscreening.com they can sign up for reminders to schedule their mammograms, and they’ll be automatically entered to win tickets to attend a private, virtual performance by Sheryl Crow.

