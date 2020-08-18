Non-emergency lines down Wednesday in Langlade Co. due to repairs

LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) -The Langlade County Dispatch Center will not be able to take non-emergency calls Wednesday due to repairs.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, the county is scheduled to have a significant piece of equipment replaced that inhibits the non-emergency phone system to make or receive calls.

The work is expected to start at 4 a.m. Wednesday and it will last for up to two hours.

Deputies say any and all emergency 911 calls will be received during that time, but some may be routed to an adjacent dispatch center.

