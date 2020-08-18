Advertisement

Non-emergency lines down Wednesday in Langlade Co. due to repairs

Photo of phone with police background
Photo of phone with police background(MGN)
By Ashley Hommer
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) -The Langlade County Dispatch Center will not be able to take non-emergency calls Wednesday due to repairs.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, the county is scheduled to have a significant piece of equipment replaced that inhibits the non-emergency phone system to make or receive calls.

The work is expected to start at 4 a.m. Wednesday and it will last for up to two hours.

Deputies say any and all emergency 911 calls will be received during that time, but some may be routed to an adjacent dispatch center.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UW-Madison unveils $18M forgivable loan program for education students

Updated: moments ago
UW-Madison’s School of Education unveiled a multi-faceted initiative Tuesday that includes an $18 million forgiveable loan program aimed at keeping graduating education students in Wisconsin.

News

UW-Madison trying to stop teacher exodus with forgivable loan program

Updated: 48 minutes ago
UW-Madison trying to stop teacher exodus with forgivable loan program

News

Sheriff’s Department investigating church burglary in Waushara County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
The Waushara County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a church burglary in the Town of Marion.

News

Regular vet visits still important for your cat during the pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
Regular vet visits still important for your cat during the pandemic

Latest News

News

Breast cancer survivor Sheryl Crow stresses importance of yearly mammograms

Updated: 1 hours ago
Breast cancer survivor Sheryl Crow stresses importance of yearly mammograms

News

UW-Madison initiative aimed at keeping teachers taught there in Wisconsin

Updated: 1 hours ago
UW-Madison initiative aimed at keeping teachers taught there in Wisconsin

News

1 killed in Oneida County ATV crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
One person was killed in an ATV crash in Oneida County Monday evening.

News

Thompson wants $95.7 million boost for UW in state budget

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Interim University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson said Tuesday that he’ll ask Gov. Tony Evers to include a nearly $100 million boost for the system in the next state budget and give him permission to borrow up to $1 billion as the coronavirus pandemic bleeds revenue from campuses.

News

Cedar Creek Cinema to reopen Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
Cedar Creek Cinema in Rothschild will welcome back moviegoers Friday, August 21 after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

66 Wisconsin counties have high level of coronavirus activity

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Another 13 people died from COVID-19 and 634 new cases were identified.