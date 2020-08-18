Advertisement

National Weather Service estimates peak derecho wind of 130 mph

Estimated wind speeds along the path of the derecho on Monday, August 10, 2020, according to National Weather Service meteorologists.
Estimated wind speeds along the path of the derecho on Monday, August 10, 2020, according to National Weather Service meteorologists.(Courtesy: Quad Cities National Weather Service)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Meteorologists with the National Weather Service have done additional surveying of the damage path from last Monday’s derecho, finding peak estimated wind speeds of 130 mph at one point in Linn County.

The agency said that a swath of winds through parts of Benton and Linn Counties was consistent with winds that were, at times, in the 110 to 130 mph range. Specifically, meteorologists pointed to a radio transmission tower north of Marion that collapsed, caused by estimated wind speeds around 130 mph.

The strongest measured wind gust in Monday’s storms was 112 mph at Midway in Linn County.

Estimates are considered preliminary, and the Quad Cities National Weather Service will likely release more information in the future.

