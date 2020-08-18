Advertisement

LUCKY TO BE ALIVE: Bridge collapses with semi crossing it in central Missouri

Courtesy: Osage Ambulance District
Courtesy: Osage Ambulance District(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
NEAR WESTPHALIA, Mo. (KY3) -

The driver of a semi-trailer truck escaped injury when a rural Missouri bridge collapsed as he tried to cross it.

The crash occurred Monday on The Pentecostal Bridge, which crosses the Maries River on a rural road near Westphalia.

Osage County Sheriff Michael Bonham said the bridge had a 5-ton weight limit but the semi tried to cross it anyway, causing the bridge to collapse. The sheriff says it is unclear why the truck was driving on a gravel road that leads to the small bridge. An investigation is continuing.

🚨 ADVISORY - ROAD CLOSURE 🚧 Emergency crews were dispatched to Osage County Road 611 near Westphalia this afternoon for a reported bridge collapse. Thankfully no injuries resulted from the incident.

Posted by Osage Ambulance District on Monday, August 17, 2020

