Advertisement

Low-risk high school sports return to practice field

(WSAW)
By Matt Infield
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -As of today, high school sports are back, at least some of them...

Today was the first official day that practice was allowed for low risk sports. Those being: cross country, golf, tennis, and swimming.

“Oh, the kids were excited, it was fun,” said Ed Otto, cross country head coach at Marathon high School. “You know we went around to each kid, because let’s face it, our boys had a very good track team last year, and they didn’t have a chance to go for gold in La Crosse. “So, they were just excited to get back and get running.”

It's a day that many athletes and coaches have been waiting on, but also a day of education on how exactly to go about things.

“We basically went over all the rules,” said Otto. “All the COVID rules about keeping our hands clean, if we use any equipment in the weight room, we have to clean it, our own water bottles.”

At Newman Catholic High School, tennis was the only sport of those back in action. It was a smooth day, helped by practice from contact days earlier in the summer.

“Most of the first part (of practice) was just coach talking and me talking about some of the paperwork type things and some of the protocols that were going to be happening,” said Scott Fitzgerald, athletic director at Newman. “A lot of the kids were familiar with it from our contact days and stuff that we did. So, I think us doing those contact days really helped.”

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Stalker planned to take WWE star hostage, police say

Updated: 15 hours ago
Officials said a man allegedly stalked a WWE wrestler for years before traveling to her home on Sunday with plans to hold her hostage.

Sports

Arcia, Hiura power Brewers over Cubs 6-5

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Keston Hiura and Orlando Arcia homered, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 6-5 on Sunday for their third straight win against the NL Central leaders.

News

Rafters baseball triathlon offers play time some kids lost this summer

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT
|
By Stella Porter
The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters hosted a kids' baseball triathlon Sunday morning. People there say the event isn't just helping kids' physical health.

Sports

Garcia doubles in 10th, Brewers hand Cubs 1st 2-game skid

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Avisail Garcia doubled home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cubs 6-5 Saturday, handing Chicago its first two-game losing streak this season.

Latest News

Sports

REPORT: Packers ink Kenny Clark to massive extension

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT
|
By Matt Infield
One of the cornerstones of the Packers' defense is locked up through 2024.

News

WIAA approves fall sports seasons, will also offer alternate fall schedule

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:25 AM CDT
|
By Brennen Scarborough
The WIAA Board of Control voted to unanimously on Friday to approve an alternate fall schedule for the 2020-2021 sports season. The schedule will allow schools that are able to hold competitions this fall, to have a season.

Mlb

Darvish takes no-hitter into 7th, Cubs beat Brewers 4-2

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:04 PM CDT
|
Yu Darvish took a no-hitter into the seventh inning in his third straight dominant start, and the major league-leading Chicago Cubs defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Thursday night.

Nba

Grizzlies roll past Bucks 119-106, reach West play-in round

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:40 PM CDT
|
With their season on the line, Jonas Valanciunas and Ja Morant teamed up to make history and keep the Memphis Grizzlies’ playoff hopes alive.

Sports

Varsho discusses start of MLB career in exclusive interview

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:14 PM CDT
|
By Matt Infield
Daulton Varsho is one of the brightest young players across baseball. A rare catcher/center field hybrid with a big bat to match. Now, he officially follows in his father's footsteps as a big-league player.

Nba

Bucks schedule for first four playoff games set

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:32 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The NBA has released the schedule for the Bucks first four playoff games against the Orlando Magic.