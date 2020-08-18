Low-risk high school sports return to practice field

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -As of today, high school sports are back, at least some of them...

Today was the first official day that practice was allowed for low risk sports. Those being: cross country, golf, tennis, and swimming.

“Oh, the kids were excited, it was fun,” said Ed Otto, cross country head coach at Marathon high School. “You know we went around to each kid, because let’s face it, our boys had a very good track team last year, and they didn’t have a chance to go for gold in La Crosse. “So, they were just excited to get back and get running.”

It's a day that many athletes and coaches have been waiting on, but also a day of education on how exactly to go about things.

“We basically went over all the rules,” said Otto. “All the COVID rules about keeping our hands clean, if we use any equipment in the weight room, we have to clean it, our own water bottles.”

At Newman Catholic High School, tennis was the only sport of those back in action. It was a smooth day, helped by practice from contact days earlier in the summer.

“Most of the first part (of practice) was just coach talking and me talking about some of the paperwork type things and some of the protocols that were going to be happening,” said Scott Fitzgerald, athletic director at Newman. “A lot of the kids were familiar with it from our contact days and stuff that we did. So, I think us doing those contact days really helped.”

