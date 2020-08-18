Advertisement

Fmr. Republican governor, presidential contender backs Biden as convention kicks off

Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio) said his conscience is leading him to back presumptive 2020 Democratic Nominee Joe Biden
By Kyle Midura
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Democratic National Convention kicks off with a Republican taking center stage. Former Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio) was the last candidate to drop out of his party’s 2016 presidential race. Now, he’s backing the other party’s guy.

In recent history, there’s generally at least a couple of prominent partisans who get behind the other party’s nominee during the convention. This year is no different.

But, it’s virtually unheard of for a defector to arrive following a strong presidential primary run under his own party banner during the previous cycle, as is the case with Kasich.

“It’s the right thing to do, and I would encourage other Republicans to… take off a partisan hat and vote on the basis of what your conscience tells you,” Kasich told CNN in an interview last week.

He said the choice between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden comes down to character. “I’m going to disagree with Joe on things,” he said, “[but] I think he can restore civility, and I don’t think he’ll go hard left.”

This year, the Democrats are pushing harder to sell disaffected Republicans to switch sides. Spokespeople for the DNC said gripes from across the aisle aren’t just limited to character, and include concerns ranging from policy to managing the pandemic.

“The fact that Donald Trump has failed so badly, on so many issues, is the reason a lot of Republicans just can’t vote for him,” said Director of Battleground State Communications David Bergstein.

But Greg Hartmann, a former Kasich delegate to the Republican National Convention for Kasich in 2016, said policy will earn Trump his vote despite concerns with the president’s style.

“A lot of the policies he’s pushed, cutting regulation and taxes, and focusing on the economy, I do support,” he said in a recent interview before re-iterating tha the, “probably [doesn’t] support the way he’s done it.”

Back in 2016, Hartmann called Trump, ‘the most offensive public figure’ he ever saw and accused him of alienating every minority group.

But, by 2018, Trump was reportedly ready to tap Hartmann as Cincinnati’s U.S. Attorney.

“We had that conflict, and then we made up,” he explained, “I’m a party guy, a team-player, and I believe we have to support our candidate.”

While Hartmann said he’s disappointed by Kasich’s decision to back Biden he was not harshly critical of the former Governor’s break with his own party. Alex Triantafilou, the Hamilton County Republican party chairman and a Kasich delegate in 2016 offered a more pointed assessment, calling it, “disgusting.”

Many election forecasters wrote off Ohio as un-winnable for Democrats this year. But as polls trend toward a toss-up in the Buckeye State, voices like Kasich’s may help his usual political competition beat the odds.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

President Trump campaigns in Oshkosh Monday afternoon

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
President Trump will give a speech at the Basler Flight Service building next to the Wittman Airport main terminal Monday afternoon.

Politics

Trump Campaign announces details of Oshkosh visit

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:36 AM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
The Trump Campaign says President Donald Trump will “deliver remarks on Joe Biden’s failures on Jobs and the Economy.”

Coronavirus

Trump and Biden trade barbs over coronavirus response, masks

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:15 AM CDT
President Donald Trump is attacking Joe Biden for calling on governors to mandate all Americans wear masks.

News

President Trump to visit Wisconsin Monday

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:14 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Trump made it official in a live Facebook event with Wisconsin supporters, saying he will be in the state Monday, the same day as the start of the DNC.

News

August Election Results

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:58 PM CDT
|
By WSAW Staff
August 2020 Election Results

Latest News

Deep Bench

Deep Bench: retired UW-Stevens Point political science professor Ed Miller discusses the primary election

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT
Ed Miller, a retired political science professor, broke down the August primary election and why, despite low in-person turnout, it's one to pay attention to.

News

No delays expected in August primary results

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT
|
By Tony Langfellow
The Wisconsin Primary is Aug. 11, but with COVID-19, there are a number of changes to how this election is working.

News

Two Wausau Democrats compete for spot on November ballot in 85th Assembly District

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT
|
By Naomi Kowles
Two-term Marathon County supervisor Jeff Johnson and Wausau business owner Aaron LaFave are competing in the August 11 primary for a spot on the ballot to challenge incumbent Republican state representative Pat Snyder in the 85th Assembly District

National

President Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT
|
By TALI ARBEL
President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.

Coronavirus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests negative after positive test before Trump visit

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:07 PM CDT
|
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and DAN SEWELL
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus just ahead a planned meeting with President Donald Trump.

News

3rd Congressional Democrat candidates debate health care, pandemic relief ahead of next week’s primary

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT
|
By Naomi Kowles
Democrat candidates, including longtime incumbent Rep. Ron Kind, debate ahead of next week's primary for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District