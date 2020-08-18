Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Calm pattern continues

Minimal rain chances for much of this week ahead
WSAW Weather
WSAW Weather(WSAW)
By Austin Kopnitsky
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:48 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We are keeping up the calm pattern that we have seen the last few days. Today will feature mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the low to mid 70s for most. A very similar day to what we just saw yesterday. The dew points will also remain low today, so it will not feel muggy outside at all this afternoon.

Tomorrow brings the first rain chance of the week, but most will continue to stay dry throughout our Wednesday. It looks like tomorrow will feature mostly sunny skies, but there may be a spotty shower here and there. The northwoods looks to have the best chance of a shower tomorrow, and it still only looks like around a 20% chance. This means it would be a good idea to keep an umbrella in your car tomorrow, but it will not be crucial to get through the day.

Much of the rest of the week looks to stay dry as of right now, but we have a decent chance to see some shower and storm activity by the time we reach Saturday. We will continue to monitor the Saturday rain chance, but other than that, this week looks to remain fantastic!

