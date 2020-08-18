Advertisement

Doctors urge families to keep up to date with vaccinations

Pediatricians and the CDC are worried that if children continue to miss their vaccines, we could see gaps in our community immunity and outbreaks of other diseases could occur.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Since the pandemic has started, doctors’ offices have found that families have been staying home so much, they are not bringing their young children in for important annual vaccinations that they need to stay healthy.

This is especially true or infants under two years old all over the nation.

Now pediatricians and the CDC are worried that if children continue to miss their vaccines, we could see gaps in our community immunity and outbreaks of other diseases could occur.

“In light of that, the numbers are growing to the millions of children that are behind. Such that we worry about there being another outbreak of a different kind like pertussis, whooping cough or measles are the two big ones that they are concerned about,” Dr. Amy Falk, a Board Certified Pediatrician with the Aspirus Doctors Clinic said.

Doctors are expecting COVID-19 rates to spike in the fall with so many heading back to school, and say now is the time to take your children in for their shots.

