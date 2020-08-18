Advertisement

Cedar Creek Cinema to reopen Friday

By Desiree Fischer
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - Cedar Creek Cinema in Rothschild will welcome back moviegoers Friday, August 21 after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Marcus Theater website, Cedar Creek Cinema is one of a number of Marcus Theaters reopening this week. The theater chain has established new health and safety protocols for guests and employees.

Face masks are required except for when eating or drinking. Low contact ordering options, such as online ticket and concession orders, are encouraged. Reserved seating will allow groups to sit together. Capacity in each auditorium is limited and there will be two empty seats between groups for proper social distancing. A methodical cleaning and disinfecting process will take place after each movie.

For more information about Marcus Theater’s reopening plan, including a full list of expanded safety protocols, click here.

