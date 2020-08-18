Advertisement

UPDATE: Bomb threat at Stevens Point hospital unfounded

Ascension logo
Ascension logo(Ascension)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department is investigating a bomb threat at the Ascension St. Michael’s Emergency Room.

According to a press release, the threat was received by phone just after 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Hospital personnel enacted their emergency response procedures. After a thorough search of the facility, the threat was determined to be unfounded and the security measures were lifted shortly after 2 p.m. allowing normal operations to continue.

“We would like to thank our associates and local authorities for their professionalism in handling this event,” said Teri Theiler, Chief Administrative Officer, Ascension St. Michael’s Hospital.

Ascension staff, Stevens Point Police Department, UW Stevens Point Police Department and the Stevens Point Fire department assisted with the incident.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

AG Kaul files lawsuit challenging operational changes at the U.S. Postal Service

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Tuesday that Wisconsin and other attorneys general will file a federal lawsuit challenging drastic operational changes at the U.S. Postal Service that they say will threaten critical mail delivery and could undermine the national election in November.

News

Deadline approaching for gun deer hunt for hunters with disabilities

Updated: 2 hours ago
Eligible disabled hunters hoping to participate in the 2020 gun deer hunt for hunters with disabilities must contact a hunt sponsor to sign up before Sept. 1.

News

Ground beef stuffed peppers a flavorful grilled meal idea

Updated: 2 hours ago
Ground beef stuffed peppers a flavorful grilled meal idea

Regional

Wisconsin removed from Chicago’s quarantine list

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Wisconsin has been removed from the list of states affected by the city’s travel order.

Latest News

News

Doctors urge families to keep up to date with vaccinations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kailin Schumacher
Pediatricians and the CDC are worried that if children continue to miss their vaccines, we could see gaps in our community immunity and outbreaks of other diseases could occur.

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Updated: 10 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

Community

Thomas Street proposal met with resistance from residents

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Brennen Scarborough
On Monday, Wausau alder persons from the third and tenth districts held a community meeting to discuss a seven million dollar proposal from Aedifix holdings of Amherst to build high end apartments on Thomas Street.

News

School districts prepare for online learning with proper technology

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Many not in favor of Thomas Street proposal

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Many rural Wisconsin school districts don’t have full-time nurses. Some don’t have any at all.

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Naomi Kowles
Across Wisconsin in small, rural districts made up of just a few hundred students, full-time school nurses are a scarce commodity.