UPDATE: Bomb threat at Stevens Point hospital unfounded

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department is investigating a bomb threat at the Ascension St. Michael’s Emergency Room.

According to a press release, the threat was received by phone just after 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Hospital personnel enacted their emergency response procedures. After a thorough search of the facility, the threat was determined to be unfounded and the security measures were lifted shortly after 2 p.m. allowing normal operations to continue.

“We would like to thank our associates and local authorities for their professionalism in handling this event,” said Teri Theiler, Chief Administrative Officer, Ascension St. Michael’s Hospital.

Ascension staff, Stevens Point Police Department, UW Stevens Point Police Department and the Stevens Point Fire department assisted with the incident.

