AG Kaul files lawsuit challenging operational changes at the U.S. Postal Service

(WIBW)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Tuesday that Wisconsin and other attorneys general will file a federal lawsuit challenging operational changes at the U.S. Postal Service that they say will threaten critical mail delivery and could undermine the national election in November.

“Many of us learned growing up that, rain or shine, the post office would deliver. ‘Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds,’ reads the inscription on the James A. Farley Building in New York,” said Attorney General Kaul.

“Americans rely on the U.S. Postal Service for the delivery of everything from prescriptions, to birthday cards, to ballots. The Trump administration’s attack on the USPS shortly before an election in which record-breaking use of mail-in voting will take place must be stopped. I’m working with other AGs to fight back against this attempt to sabotage fair elections.” Attorney General Kaul continued, “While we’re seeking to protect the postal service through the court system, Congress must also act. Our system of checks and balances is a defense against this kind of abuse of power, and it’s vital for Congress to serve as a check, rather than shrink from responsibility.”

Recent changes to the Postal Service include reducing or eliminating staff overtime, changing the way mail is sorted and requiring late-arriving mail to be left for delivery the following day. The states’ lawsuit will assert that the Postal Service implemented these drastic changes to mail service nationwide unlawfully and seeks to stop the agency’s service reductions.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced Tuesday afternoon he would “suspend” his initiatives until after the election “to avoid even the appearance of impact on election mail.”

