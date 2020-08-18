66 Wisconsin counties have high level of coronavirus activity

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Another 13 people have died from COVID-19, bringing the disease’s death toll to 1,052 in our state, the state Department of Health Services reported Tuesday.

Lincoln County in central Wisconsin reported its first COVID-19 death. The 12 other people who died were in Outagamie, Milwaukee (6), Jefferson, Racine (2), Washington and Waukesha counties. There are 19 counties where no COVID-19 deaths have been reported. The death rate from known cases has stagnated at 1.6%.

The state says 66 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties have a high level of coronavirus activity, which means positive tests at a rate of more than 50 per 100,000 residents over the last 14 days.

Health officials say 634 new coronavirus cases were confirmed out of 9,991 test results in the past 24-hour period, or 6.35%. That’s down from Sunday’s 11.23% positive results and Monday’s 7.63%.

There were new cases in 53 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, including 12 with double- or triple-digit increases (separately, Michigan’s health department reported new cases in 7 of the 15 counties in the Upper Peninsula). County numbers are listed below.

Wisconsin now has 66,830 total coronavirus cases, but 57,382 of them have recovered. There are 8,378 cases still active, or 12.5% of all cases.

Fifty-three more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. There are currently 365 patients in hospitals, 124 of them in ICU. Another 172 suspected cases are hospitalized and waiting for their COVID-19 test results. The DHS reports 24% of the state’s medical beds are available, an improvement over last week.

To be considered recovered, a person survives 30 days from their first symptoms or testing positive, or their absence of symptoms or release from isolation are medically documented.

It was the third straight day with fewer than 10,000 results. Sundays and Mondays are typically the days with the fewest test results. The state partners with 83 public and private labs capable of processing 27,898 tests a day.

To date, there were 1,142,227 people tested for the coronavirus since early February, which is about 20% of the state’s population.

People are only counted once in the state’s statistics even if they have multiple tests. The DHS only considers swab test results, not antibody tests.

[CLICK HERE to find a community testing site]

County case numbers (counties with new cases or deaths are in bold)

Wisconsin

Adams - 94 cases (2 deaths)

Ashland - 30 cases (1 death)

Barron - 336 cases (+8) (3 deaths)

Bayfield - 39 cases (+2) (1 death)

Brown - 4,616 cases (+111) (55 deaths)

Buffalo - 49 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Burnett - 29 cases (+1) (1 death)

Calumet - 403 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 281 cases (+2)

Clark – 200 cases (8 deaths)

Columbia - 292 case (+1) (2 deaths)

Crawford – 91 cases (+1)

Dane - 4,890 cases (+16) (39 deaths)

Dodge - 955 cases (+3) (5 deaths)

Door - 120 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Douglas - 230 cases (+5)

Dunn - 142 cases

Eau Claire - 673 cases (+5) (4 deaths)

Florence - 17 cases (+1)

Fond du Lac - 809 cases (+18) (8 deaths)

Forest - 61 cases (4 deaths)

Grant - 402 cases (+4) (16 deaths)

Green - 221 cases (+1) (1 death)

Green Lake - 64 cases (+1)

Iowa - 102 cases (+2)

Iron - 90 cases (+5) (1 death)

Jackson - 62 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 737 cases (+5) (6 deaths) (+1)

Juneau - 153 cases (+1) (1 death)

Kenosha - 2,806 cases (+14) (60 deaths)

Kewaunee - 145 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

La Crosse - 977 cases (+4) (1 death)

Lafayette - 174 cases (+2)

Langlade - 74 cases (1 death)

Lincoln - 73 cases (1 death) (+1)

Manitowoc - 414 cases (+8) (1 death)

Marathon - 705 cases (+2) (12 deaths)

Marinette - 514 cases (+13) (5 deaths)

Marquette - 81 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 26 cases

Milwaukee – 22,447 (+113) (472 deaths) (+6)

Monroe - 253 cases (2 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)

Oconto - 303 cases (+13) (1 death)

Oneida - 179 cases

Outagamie - 1,433 cases (+32) (15 deaths) (+1)

Ozaukee - 804 cases (+20) (18 deaths)

Pepin - 46 cases

Pierce - 250 cases (+3) (4 deaths)

Polk - 144 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Portage - 474 cases (+4)

Price - 33 cases

Racine - 3,723 cases (+34) (83 deaths) (+2)

Richland - 38 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 1,498 (+4) (26 deaths)

Rusk - 22 cases (1 death) (cases revised -1 by state)

Sauk - 510 cases (3 deaths) (cases revised -3 by state)

Sawyer - 116 cases (+3)

Shawano - 222 cases (+1)

Sheboygan - 873 cases (+23) (8 deaths)

St. Croix - 550 cases (+6) (6 deaths)

Taylor - 78 cases (2 deaths)

Trempealeau - 385 cases (+15) (2 deaths)

Vernon - 78 cases (+1)

Vilas - 80 cases (+6)

Walworth - 1,526 cases (+10) (24 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Washburn – 51 cases (+1)

Washington - 1,289 cases (+30) (24 deaths) (+1)

Waukesha - 4,898 cases (+34) (66 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca - 545 cases (+14) (16 deaths)

Waushara - 128 cases (1 death)

Winnebago - 1,293 cases (+5) (19 deaths)

Wood - 384 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Alger - 15 cases

Baraga - 6 cases (+1)

Chippewa - 33 cases (+2)

Delta – 91 cases (3 deaths)

Dickinson – 59 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 128 cases (+2) (1 death)

Houghton – 48 cases

Iron - 23 cases (1 death)

Keweenaw - 2 cases

Luce - 4 cases

Mackinac - 22 cases

Marquette - 185 cases (+5) (11 deaths)

Menominee - 171 cases (+12)

Ontonagon – 28 cases (+1)

Schoolcraft - 13 cases (+1)

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.