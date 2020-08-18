Advertisement

1 killed in Oneida County ATV crash

Fatal ATV crash (Courtesy: MGN Online)
Fatal ATV crash (Courtesy: MGN Online)(KNOE)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF PINE LAKE, Wis. (WSAW) - One person was killed in an ATV crash in Oneida County Monday evening.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Thunder Lake Road in the Town of Pine Lake. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting an ATV that had crashed into a tree. Upon arrival, deputies found there had been three people on the ATV at the time of the crash. All three were transported to Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital. The driver of the ATV, 19-year old Victoria Brewster of Illinois, died at the hospital.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Pine Lake First Responders, Pine Lake Fire Department, Pelican First Responder, Oneida County Ambulance Medic 1 and the Oneida County Medical Examiner’s Office. The Department of Natural Resources is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UW-Madison initiative aimed at keeping teachers taught there in Wisconsin

Updated: 7 minutes ago
UW-Madison initiative aimed at keeping teachers taught there in Wisconsin

News

Thompson wants $95.7 million boost for UW in state budget

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
Interim University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson said Tuesday that he’ll ask Gov. Tony Evers to include a nearly $100 million boost for the system in the next state budget and give him permission to borrow up to $1 billion as the coronavirus pandemic bleeds revenue from campuses.

News

Cedar Creek Cinema to reopen Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
Cedar Creek Cinema in Rothschild will welcome back moviegoers Friday, August 21 after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

66 Wisconsin counties have high level of coronavirus activity

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Another 13 people died from COVID-19 and 634 new cases were identified.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Bomb threat at Stevens Point hospital unfounded

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
The Stevens Point Police Department is investigating a bomb threat at the Ascension St. Michael’s Emergency Room.

News

AG Kaul files lawsuit challenging operational changes at the U.S. Postal Service

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Tuesday that Wisconsin and other attorneys general will file a federal lawsuit challenging drastic operational changes at the U.S. Postal Service that they say will threaten critical mail delivery and could undermine the national election in November.

News

Deadline approaching for gun deer hunt for hunters with disabilities

Updated: 3 hours ago
Eligible disabled hunters hoping to participate in the 2020 gun deer hunt for hunters with disabilities must contact a hunt sponsor to sign up before Sept. 1.

News

Ground beef stuffed peppers a flavorful grilled meal idea

Updated: 4 hours ago
Ground beef stuffed peppers a flavorful grilled meal idea

Regional

Wisconsin removed from Chicago’s quarantine list

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Wisconsin has been removed from the list of states affected by the city’s travel order.

News

Doctors urge families to keep up to date with vaccinations

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kailin Schumacher
Pediatricians and the CDC are worried that if children continue to miss their vaccines, we could see gaps in our community immunity and outbreaks of other diseases could occur.