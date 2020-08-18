1 killed in Oneida County ATV crash

TOWN OF PINE LAKE, Wis. (WSAW) - One person was killed in an ATV crash in Oneida County Monday evening.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Thunder Lake Road in the Town of Pine Lake. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting an ATV that had crashed into a tree. Upon arrival, deputies found there had been three people on the ATV at the time of the crash. All three were transported to Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital. The driver of the ATV, 19-year old Victoria Brewster of Illinois, died at the hospital.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Pine Lake First Responders, Pine Lake Fire Department, Pelican First Responder, Oneida County Ambulance Medic 1 and the Oneida County Medical Examiner’s Office. The Department of Natural Resources is investigating the crash.

