Wisconsin Rapids Boys and Girls Club to partially open after water main break

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) -After a water main break on Friday forced the Boys and Girls Club of the Wisconsin Rapids area to close, officials with the organization say the Teen Center will be open for club members during normal hours this week.

The Teen Center was not damaged, unlike the Elementary section which will remain closed until further notice.

Parents can expect additional information from the club Monday.

