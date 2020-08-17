Advertisement

Wisconsin increases cranberry production

(WSAW)
By Tyler Mickelson
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin's cranberry production is expected to be higher than the state's 2019 production. However, that production won't reach record levels because of production restrictions to control the possibilities for over-production. State growers are expected to harvest about 5.6 million barrels of cranberries this fall, which is a 16 percent increase compared with the 2020 state production. Demands for cranberries have increased in part because more people have been eating at home, according to Tom Lochner of the Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association. The production will keep Wisconsin atop the nation in cranberry production, a place state growers have held for 26 years. Massachusetts is a distance second in statewide production, forecast to harvest just over 2 million barrels.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will be doing an annual survey of farmers, ranchers and private forestland owners. USDA officials say the survey’s intent is to help government officials understand what areas are doing well and what areas need improvement through the Farm Service Agency, the Natural Resource Conservation Service and Risk Management Agency. The 20-question survey’s responses are confidential and will be closed when a 30 percent response rate is received. Twenty-eight thousand farmers are receiving the survey in the mail; farmers also can visit the Web site farmers.gov/survey to take the survey.

Applicants are being sought for the Wisconsin Farm-to-School Advisory Council. Nominations are open for three-year terms in seats representing farmers, child-health organizations or at-large; the council meets quarterly. The application deadline is Aug. 30 through the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Applications are available on the department’s Web site.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Name released of Janesville man killed in motorcycle crash

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Dept. released the name of the motorcycle rider killed in a weekend crash that also left his passenger in critical condition.

News

Stevens Point makes changes to busing for the school year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kailin Schumacher
Throughout the summer the transportation department has been working hard to put together a plan that will keep students and bus drivers as safe as possible from the virus.

News

President Trump campaigns in Oshkosh Monday afternoon

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
President Trump will give a speech at the Basler Flight Service building next to the Wittman Airport main terminal Monday afternoon.

News

Man arrested after Madison hatchet attack

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
Police say an argument about a possible theft led to the altercation between the two men on the north side.

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Monday, August 17, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Monday, August 17, 2020.

Latest News

News

‘Like hell’: People at Cedar Rapids apartment complex still without power, hot water, as they plead for more help

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Mary Green
Residents at Westdale Court Apartments said they haven’t been just left in the dark but feel abandoned and forgotten in southwest Cedar Rapids.

News

First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Marathon County Public Library’s Trail Tales moves to Brockmeyer Park

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
There’s a new location for the Marathon County Public Library’s trail tales in Brockmeyer Park. The book is “Mr. Tiger Goes Wild.”

News

First Alert Weather: Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

1 dead in rollover crash in Wood County

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
One person is dead after a rollover crash near the intersection of State Highway 73 and Branding Iron Court in the Town of Saratoga.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: A pleasant start to the week

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Turning mostly clear and cool tonight.