Advertisement

Stevens Point makes changes to busing for the school year

Throughout the summer the transportation department has been working hard to put together a plan that will keep students and bus drivers as safe as possible from the virus.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

As Stevens Point Area School District students and staff prepare to head back to class in a few weeks, the district’s transportation department is working hard to make sure they can get kids to school safely.

Chris Budzinski, Transportation Manager said on an average school day the school district has around 3,000 kids ride the school bus. This year they expect that number to drop due to COVID-19 concerns.

Throughout the summer the transportation department has been working hard to put together a plan that will keep students and bus drivers as safe as possible from the virus. That plan includes everyone on board the bus having to wear masks, and adding more routes so that fewer kids will have to be on the bus at one time.

“We’re trying to be in that one per seat range, everybody is entitled to a ride to school if they want. We won’t be as flexible this year adding kids that need it. It may take a day or two because we don’t want to jam them full again. In the past the theory is the more kids you get on the bus, the smoother you’re operating the cheaper it is. You can’t do that with COVID,” Budzinski said.

At this time the school district has just over 70 bus drivers currently employed with a handful in training, but they are still looking to hire more.

Usually, the transportation department has 10 reserve drivers on standby in case someone were to get sick, but with COVID-19 causing more routes to be added, there are fewer reserve drivers.

“You have to have a CDL license . We’ll do a background check, you have to clear that and then we’ll start looking at the training, we train drivers to get that CDL. It’s not a hard process. It’s a process though and you have to remember you’re transporting a product that’s not replaceable so it’s very detailed and you have to be a good driver,” Budzinski said

Interested applicants need to be over the age of 18 and pass a physical.

In addition to having fewer kids on the bus drivers will be wiping down the seats with hospital-grade disinfectant after every route to help keep the seats safe and sanitized.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Name released of Janesville man killed in motorcycle crash

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Dept. released the name of the motorcycle rider killed in a weekend crash that also left his passenger in critical condition.

News

President Trump campaigns in Oshkosh Monday afternoon

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
President Trump will give a speech at the Basler Flight Service building next to the Wittman Airport main terminal Monday afternoon.

News

Man arrested after Madison hatchet attack

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
Police say an argument about a possible theft led to the altercation between the two men on the north side.

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Monday, August 17, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Monday, August 17, 2020.

Latest News

News

‘Like hell’: People at Cedar Rapids apartment complex still without power, hot water, as they plead for more help

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Mary Green
Residents at Westdale Court Apartments said they haven’t been just left in the dark but feel abandoned and forgotten in southwest Cedar Rapids.

News

First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Marathon County Public Library’s Trail Tales moves to Brockmeyer Park

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
There’s a new location for the Marathon County Public Library’s trail tales in Brockmeyer Park. The book is “Mr. Tiger Goes Wild.”

News

First Alert Weather: Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

1 dead in rollover crash in Wood County

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
One person is dead after a rollover crash near the intersection of State Highway 73 and Branding Iron Court in the Town of Saratoga.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: A pleasant start to the week

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Turning mostly clear and cool tonight.