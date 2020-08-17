Stevens Point makes changes to busing for the school year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

As Stevens Point Area School District students and staff prepare to head back to class in a few weeks, the district’s transportation department is working hard to make sure they can get kids to school safely.

Chris Budzinski, Transportation Manager said on an average school day the school district has around 3,000 kids ride the school bus. This year they expect that number to drop due to COVID-19 concerns.

Throughout the summer the transportation department has been working hard to put together a plan that will keep students and bus drivers as safe as possible from the virus. That plan includes everyone on board the bus having to wear masks, and adding more routes so that fewer kids will have to be on the bus at one time.

“We’re trying to be in that one per seat range, everybody is entitled to a ride to school if they want. We won’t be as flexible this year adding kids that need it. It may take a day or two because we don’t want to jam them full again. In the past the theory is the more kids you get on the bus, the smoother you’re operating the cheaper it is. You can’t do that with COVID,” Budzinski said.

At this time the school district has just over 70 bus drivers currently employed with a handful in training, but they are still looking to hire more.

Usually, the transportation department has 10 reserve drivers on standby in case someone were to get sick, but with COVID-19 causing more routes to be added, there are fewer reserve drivers.

“You have to have a CDL license . We’ll do a background check, you have to clear that and then we’ll start looking at the training, we train drivers to get that CDL. It’s not a hard process. It’s a process though and you have to remember you’re transporting a product that’s not replaceable so it’s very detailed and you have to be a good driver,” Budzinski said

Interested applicants need to be over the age of 18 and pass a physical.

In addition to having fewer kids on the bus drivers will be wiping down the seats with hospital-grade disinfectant after every route to help keep the seats safe and sanitized.

