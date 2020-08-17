Advertisement

Residents encouraged to attend public input session for proposed development project

A public information meeting is set to take place Monday night at Riverside Park regarding a proposed project that would create high-end apartments on Thomas Street.
(WSAW)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau city officials are encouraging members of the community to attend an information meeting set to take place Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Riverside Park’s outdoor shelter regarding the Blenker/Aedifix development proposal.

Time will be set aside at the meeting for both citizen questions and comments.

Area alderperson’s requested that the city of Wausau host the input session because no public involvement process had been scheduled when the proposal was initially received and announced under former administration.

“I think it’s a fantastic opportunity for the public to tell the government how they feel,” said District 3 Alderperson Tom Kilian. “Perhaps the community will support it or perhaps it may not be received well but whatever the outcome, I think this will guide how the city deals with this proposal.”

The project would create 34 higher-end rental units and a separate multi-tenant commercial/office building.

The proposal includes three 10-unit townhouse-style buildings and one 4-unit townhouse style building with additional storage for residents.

The developer is requesting the sale of the remnant properties for $1. An approximate value of the 14 total parcels requested would be $170,000 based at a value of $12,000 per lot.

The developer also requested tax incremental finance participation from the city of Wausau, however, the existing TID #6 statutorily-mandated expense period already closed in May of 2020.

The developer is also requesting the city validate the site are clean and clear of any contaminants as well as providing information of environmental concerns.

It is an estimated $7-million dollar project.

If you’re not able to attend the meeting but would still like your voice heard, you’re encouraged to email Alderperson Tom Kilian at tom.kilian@ci.wausau.wi.us or Lou Larson at lou.larson@ci.wausau.wi.us.

